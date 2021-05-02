All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

TSMC is using AMD's industry-leading EPYC CPUs to make next-gen chips

Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announces it's now using AMD EPYC CPUs to manufacture, make next-gen chips.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 2 2021 9:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC has announced that it is using AMD EPYC processors in its general workload, and even R&D teams to make the very latest technology on the planet.

TSMC is using AMD's industry-leading EPYC CPUs to make next-gen chips 04 | TweakTown.com

In a new post on AMD's website titled "TSMC optimizes workloads with AMD EPYC CPUs" the company explains how it has been deploying AMD's industry-leading EPYC processors across its company. It started off with pushing the high core count beasts into their general workload, and then quickly into the R&D heart of TSMC.

Simon Wang, Director of Infrastructure and Communication Services Division at TSMC explains: "We first introduced AMD EPYC processors into the general workload and they are being deployed with our research and development team".

Wang added: "Compatibility was the key factor before we started the large-scale deployment [of EPYC]. "Performance-wise, we had no doubts. We tested [EPYC] with key applications and performance was excellent. For manufacturing and the general workloads for support functions, there has been no issue with compatibility".

"We're now introducing EPYC servers into our manufacturing teams".

TSMC is rolling out AMD EPYC processors throughout the company and its 50,000+ global employees, with the new HF high-frequency AMD EPYC processors of interest to TSMC. In particular, the AMD EPYC 7F72 which has 24 cores and a base clock of 3.2GHz.

Wang continued: "That's the CPU we're considering for R&D, because of the high clock rate. This team doesn't necessarily need more sockets or cores. For R&D, if we use two sockets, that might create unexpected effects, because it means one CPU needs to communicate with another CPU, which will create overheads. So, for R&D, we choose a one-socket CPU and the high clock-rate will be an important advantage".

You can read the entire post on AMD's website right here.

Buy at Amazon

AMD EPYC (2nd Gen) 7742 Tetrahexaconta-core (64 Core) (100-100000053WOF)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5945.00
$5945.00$4950.00$4990.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2021 at 3:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:amd.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.