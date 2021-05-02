TSMC is using AMD's industry-leading EPYC CPUs to make next-gen chips

TSMC has announced that it is using AMD EPYC processors in its general workload, and even R&D teams to make the very latest technology on the planet.

In a new post on AMD's website titled "TSMC optimizes workloads with AMD EPYC CPUs" the company explains how it has been deploying AMD's industry-leading EPYC processors across its company. It started off with pushing the high core count beasts into their general workload, and then quickly into the R&D heart of TSMC.

Simon Wang, Director of Infrastructure and Communication Services Division at TSMC explains: "We first introduced AMD EPYC processors into the general workload and they are being deployed with our research and development team".

Wang added: "Compatibility was the key factor before we started the large-scale deployment [of EPYC]. "Performance-wise, we had no doubts. We tested [EPYC] with key applications and performance was excellent. For manufacturing and the general workloads for support functions, there has been no issue with compatibility".

"We're now introducing EPYC servers into our manufacturing teams".

TSMC is rolling out AMD EPYC processors throughout the company and its 50,000+ global employees, with the new HF high-frequency AMD EPYC processors of interest to TSMC. In particular, the AMD EPYC 7F72 which has 24 cores and a base clock of 3.2GHz.

Wang continued: "That's the CPU we're considering for R&D, because of the high clock rate. This team doesn't necessarily need more sockets or cores. For R&D, if we use two sockets, that might create unexpected effects, because it means one CPU needs to communicate with another CPU, which will create overheads. So, for R&D, we choose a one-socket CPU and the high clock-rate will be an important advantage".

