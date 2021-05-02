Battlefield teased again, with two new sketches from teaser trailer

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson is a busy man between leaking out what should be EA's biggest game of 2021, and sketching his life away drawing out snippets from EA DICE's upcoming teaser trailer for Battlefield.

Henderson started out with a GIF of him today, sketching away -- replied to someone else asking if there were more drawings on the way -- and more specifically "some soldier sketches". Henderson replied saying "I got you" and then dumped down two sketches he had been working on. The first of which is above, but then the talented (and very quick) folks at All Things Gaming replied with this magic:

How good is that!

And then the second sketch from Henderson dropped, showing off an armored helmet with a Juggernaut-type suit, showing off those big upgrades we're to expect in the next-gen Battlefield. All Things Gaming was all over it again, with a quick video interpretation from Henderson's museum-worthy sketch work.

Here we have the two screenshots that Henderson posted to his Twitter account not even 24 hours ago now.

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.