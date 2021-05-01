All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hitman dev's new IP may be a medieval fantasy online game with dragons

We have a third universe that we're working actively on, which is something a bit different,' IO's CEO Hakan Abrak said in April.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 1 2021 5:32 PM CDT
IO Interactive's new IP might be a massive departure from its World of Assassination, trading Agent 47's guns and garottes for spells and swords.

Hitman dev's new IP may be a medieval fantasy online game with dragons

Hitman developer IO Interactive is apparently working on medieval fantasy game with dragons, spells, and an all-original lore. The game is AAA in production quality and is being crafted for Xbox, sources tell Eurogamer. Recent job listings hint this will be a large online multiplayer game with a "new concept".

The new IP won't release any time soon, though; right now IO is strongly focused on its big new James Bond game, Project 007, which is the most ambitious title the studio has ever worked on. IO has expanded to a new studio in Barcelona, Spain to gear up for Project 007 and its new unannounced IP.

Not much is known about the new IP, but IO CEO Hakan Abrak did say the game is a dream come true for its core developers:

"We have a third universe that we're working actively on, which is something a bit different, and it's absolutely a love child that veterans and core people have been dreaming of for a while in here," Abrak said in a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

