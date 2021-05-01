All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card

NVIDIA GeForce China has made a custom GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card, inspired by Blizzard's popular Overwatch.

@anthony256
Published Sat, May 1 2021 9:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is getting into the spirit of Overwatch... at least in China, with NVIDIA GeForce China approving a slick custom GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card inspired by Overwatch.

NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

This isn't the first time NVIDIA has customized a GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card, with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card looking just as dapper -- but now we have the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition themed with Overwatch and it looks pretty damn good, if you could find it that is.

NVIDIA has painted the card in gold and black, with Tracer's face on the back of the card and an Overwatch logo sticker on the fan. I doubt there will be many of these Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card made or available, but if you can get it you're probably desperate enough at this point you don't care whatever the hell artwork is on your graphics card.

NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card 05 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card 06 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Overwatch Collectibles | Collectors Looksee Box

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/1/2021 at 2:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, weibo.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.