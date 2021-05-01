NVIDIA teases custom Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card

NVIDIA is getting into the spirit of Overwatch... at least in China, with NVIDIA GeForce China approving a slick custom GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card inspired by Overwatch.

This isn't the first time NVIDIA has customized a GeForce RTX Founders Edition graphics card, with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 graphics card looking just as dapper -- but now we have the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition themed with Overwatch and it looks pretty damn good, if you could find it that is.

NVIDIA has painted the card in gold and black, with Tracer's face on the back of the card and an Overwatch logo sticker on the fan. I doubt there will be many of these Overwatch-themed GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card made or available, but if you can get it you're probably desperate enough at this point you don't care whatever the hell artwork is on your graphics card.