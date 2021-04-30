All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: If the supervolcano in Yellowstone erupted, it would look like this

Metro Exodus developer confirms it hasn't tested AMD's DLSS competitor

4A Games says it hasn't tested AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, won't include it in Metro Exodus -- their own tech is better.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 9:47 PM CDT
There has been some confusion about Metro Exodus and it not receiving AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support, with 4A Games issuing a statement to clarify things.

4A Games is about to release the new PC-focused Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, which has DLSS 2.1 support and is the first RT-only AAA game released. Well, that game won't support AMD's own DLSS competitor -- FSR or FidelityFX Super Resolution -- because FSR isn't out yet. Not only that, but 4A Games works with NVIDIA so they're not going to be testing the competitors' technology while baking in NVIDIA's next-gen DLSS 2.1 technology into Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition.

The developer reached out to VideoCardz, explaining: "4A Games has not evaluated the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution feature for Metro Exodus at this time. In our FAQ, we were referring to the AMD FidelityFX open source image quality toolkit which targets traditional rendering techniques that our new RT only render does not use, and noting that we have our own Temporal Reconstruction tech implemented natively which provides great quality benefits for all hardware, so do not currently plan to utilize any other toolkits".

"4A Games is always motivated to innovate, evaluate, and use the newest technologies that will benefit our fans across all platforms and hardware".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, metrothegame.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

