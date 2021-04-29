All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Earth under solar storm warning, vital technology at risk of failure

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a geomagnetic storm warning for Earth, technology is at risk of failure.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Earth's magnetosphere is a layer around the globe that protects us from solar particles that are emitted from the Sun.

Earth under solar storm warning, vital technology at risk of failure

Last Sunday, the Sun emitted a coronal mass ejection (CME) that is plasma flown into the solar wind. This CME from the Sun is on track to hit Earth, and even though we have our magnetosphere, the CME has a chance of causing some disruptions across the planet. The CME may cause "widespread voltage control problems", and depending on how long it lasts, may cause transformer damage.

On a positive note, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), who issued the warning, said, "The transient solar wind feature is expected to cause auroral enhancements that may be visible at night in the higher latitudes under favorable sky conditions." The NOAA also noted that the solar storm can also affect navigation systems such as the Global Navigation Satellite System and "create harmful geomagnetic induced currents (GICs) in the power grid and pipelines."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:ibtimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

