GALAX: using SSD for Chia Coin cryptocurrency will void your warranty

GALAX warns that using its SSDs to crypto mine Chia Coin will 'slow down' and 'damage' your SSD, might result in NO WARRANTY.

It seems that Chia Coin cryptocurrency mining is taking off faster than we thought, with GALAX now warning its customers that if they use one of their GALAX-branded SSDs for Chia Coin mining that they might not have warranty.

GALAX China has officially warned its customers that if they are mining Chia Coin on their SSDs that the writes onto the SSD are much higher than typical use and can slow down, or even permanently damage the SSD. GALAX China explained on their website, with the post translated from Chinese to English.

The company explains: "If users use our SSD products for mining/farming and other abnormal operations, the data write volume is much higher than the daily use standard, and the SSD will slow down or be damaged due to excessive data write volume".

"After-sales by our company After testing and qualitatively damaged according to the test results, according to our SSD product quality assurance regulations, we have the right to refuse to provide related quality assurance services. The final interpretation right belongs to the company".

Chia Coin is popular with Chinese cryptocurrency miners as you don't need to use a CPU, GPU or even an ASIC to mine away -- Chia Coin will burn through your HDD or SSD. Chia uses a proof of space and time model, versus the proof of work model that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are mined through.

Chia was created by BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen, with the idea behind Chia being that HDDs and SSDs use less power -- so mining on them is much cheaper (as the HDD and SSDs are cheaper than CPUs and GPUs for the most part, and they use far, far less power and output even less heat).