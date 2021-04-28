All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Monster Hunter Rise soars across Capcom's charts with 6 million sales

Thanks to massive Switch install base, Capcom's latest Monster Hunter Rise has amassed 6 million copies sold in a month's time.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 28 2021 11:29 AM CDT
Sales for Monster Hunter Rise keep rising, and Capcom reports the game has now hit over 6 million sales.

Despite only releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game is selling incredibly well. At 6 million sales, MonHun Rise game has already surpassed other modern Capcom games like Street Fighter V (5.2 million) and is eyeing Street Fighter II (6.3 million).

Monster Hunter Rise managed to jump by 2 million copies--as of Q3'20 the game had sold 4 million copies, and now it's breaking 6 million. The sales milestone marks yet another achievement for Capcom's string of record-breaking earnings and its FY2021 period should be no different. The company is already making major strides into the new fiscal year with heavy-hitters like Resident Evil Village, which is slated to release in early May.

Capcom is celebrating the occasion with a free DLC booster pack that contains:

  • Restorative Medicine Great x 30
  • Brown Meat x 20
  • Large Tal Bomb x 10
  • Demon Medicine Great x 5
  • Hardener Great x 5
NEWS SOURCE:prtimes.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

