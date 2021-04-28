Monster Hunter Rise soars across Capcom's charts with 6 million sales

Sales for Monster Hunter Rise keep rising, and Capcom reports the game has now hit over 6 million sales.

Despite only releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom's latest Monster Hunter game is selling incredibly well. At 6 million sales, MonHun Rise game has already surpassed other modern Capcom games like Street Fighter V (5.2 million) and is eyeing Street Fighter II (6.3 million).

Monster Hunter Rise managed to jump by 2 million copies--as of Q3'20 the game had sold 4 million copies, and now it's breaking 6 million. The sales milestone marks yet another achievement for Capcom's string of record-breaking earnings and its FY2021 period should be no different. The company is already making major strides into the new fiscal year with heavy-hitters like Resident Evil Village, which is slated to release in early May.

Capcom is celebrating the occasion with a free DLC booster pack that contains: