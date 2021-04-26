ASUS CMP 40HX mining card tested, 43MH/s ETH hash power for $699

We've been hearing so much about the new NVIDIA CMP range of mining cards, we recently saw the ASUS CMP 30HX mining card with RGB lighting for max crypto mining speed -- and now we've got a look at the ASUS CMP 40HX mining card and its hash rate performance.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Our friends over at VideoCardz have the scoop again, with someone sending them a photo from some internal testing of the new ASUS CMP 40HX mining GPU. The new ASUS CMP 40HX mining card was installed into a new crypto mining system with 8 of them together, with 43.7MH/s versus NVIDIA's promised 36MH/s from the stock CMP 40HX mining GPU.

Each of the ASUS CMP 40HX mining cards is using 135W which makes them pretty power efficient for crypto mining, with its 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 185W TDP total -- it's 50W under TDP which isn't bad at all. We also get a tease of the purported pricing, with pricing on the ASUS CMP 30HX mining GPU "initially planned" at $799, but the company has reportedly revised the MSRP to $599 -- while the ASUS CMP 40HX that was teased today will launch at $699.

There's been a hell of a lot of crypto mining and bitcoin mining news lately, with Bitmain recently revealing their new Antminer E9 Ethereum ASIC miner that packs so much hash rate mining power that you'd need 32 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards to come close to it.

Not only that but NVIDIA sold $30 million of CMP crypto GPUs to a Bitcoin mining company, while we're still waiting for the higher-end CMP 50HX and CMP 90HX mining GPUs. NVIDIA will be launching the higher-end CMP 50HX and CMP 90HX crypto mining GPUs in Q2 2021 -- so expect more news on those cards over the coming months.