All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Pentagon mysteriously gave a company 175 million IP addresses

The United States Department of Defense has mysteriously given Global Resource System control of 175 million IP addresses.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 27 2021 2:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new report from the Washington Post and Kentik reveals that the Defense Department has given a company 175 million IP addresses.

Pentagon mysteriously gave a company 175 million IP addresses 15 | TweakTown.com

The director for the Pentagon's Defense Digital Service, Brett Goldstein, said that the IPv4 addresses were given to the Florida startup Global Resource Systems (GRS) for a "pilot effort" that will be a study on preventing unauthorized use of the military's IP addresses. Brett Goldstein also said that the study will spot "potential vulnerabilities".

The Department of Defense has said that Global Resource Systems began managing the addresses on January 20th, and despite it giving the addresses to GRS, the Department of Defense says it still owns them. What is peculiar about this whole situation is that GRS was only established in 2020 and doesn't even have a public website available. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$10.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/27/2021 at 2:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.