NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti leak: PCIe power connector on end of card

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is rumored to be announced on May 25, but now we have a new purported 3D model of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Our friends over at VideoCardz have been pushed in the right direction to look at Shanghai-based manufacturer ADT-Link, which specializes in high-speed cable production that they have a 3D model of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

The sleuths at VCZ said: "Upon checking on the file it appears that it could have originated at NVIDIA, at least the 3D model of the graphics card could. While we can't be sure, it seems that ADT works with some case manufacturers, who undoubtedly have access to NVIDIA embargoed 3D models. A 3D model that is attached to this post has been published by ADT alongside one of their PCI Gen4 risers".

Inside of the ZIP package is a file called "R3335W-BK+3080ti 20210102.step" with the "20210102" being January 2, 2021 -- meaning the design of the card and the SKU itself has been ready to rock and roll since at least late December 2020.

You can see here that the Molex 12pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power cable connector has been put at the end of the card, versus the top of the card on all of the other NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards. I actually really love that, the placement at the end is much better -- it'll make systems look better from the outside too instead of having some janky PCIe power connector coming out from the top of your graphics card.

But this is a bigger change than it looks at first glance, as NVIDIA doesn't need to cut a hole out on top of the car for the connector -- inside, it also means the connector is most likely attached through a cable instead of being mounted directly onto the PCB.

This new 3D model of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti also teases the return of the USB Type-C connector, which is found above the HDMI 2.1 port on the back of the card. NVIDIA nixed the USB Type-C aka VirtualLink connector from its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards after it being a staple point of its GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs.

AMD has a USB Type-C connector on its Radeon RX 6000 series reference graphics cards, with some AIB partners using the connector on their custom designs, too.

NVIDIA should be announcing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card on May 25, rocking the GA102-225 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores and 12GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.