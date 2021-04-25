All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is the ultimate 32 x SSD crypto mining motherboard for Chia coin

The Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition motherboard packs 32 x SATA ports, making it the perfect mobo for Chia coin crypto mining.

Published Sun, Apr 25 2021 8:37 PM CDT
We might not know it yet but Chia cryptocurrency mining is most likely going to be the reason HDD and SSD shortages will happen, with Chia Coin -- a new cryptocurrency designed to be mined with SSDs and HDDs.

Chia was designed by the creator of BitTorrent, Bram Cohen -- with the blockchain farmed through Proof of Space, done on your HDD and SSD computing through already-in-storage models to which it then contacts Chia's servers for Proof of Time.

This is where the Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition motherboard steps up to the plate, packing 32 x SATA ports that are ready for 32 x SATA-based HDDs or SSDs making it totally perfect to mine Chia. As for the motherboard, it is based on the Intel B365 chipset with 4 x DDR4 DIMMs and a single PCIe 3.0 x16 and PCIe 3.0 x1 slot.

It's a big boy motherboard that comes in at 530mm x 310mm -- effectively an mATX motherboard that is gigantically long with 32 x SATA connectors on it. Connectivity wise we have 2 x GbE ports, 1 x USB 2.0, 4 x USB 3.0, VGA and HDMI ports, as well as power on/off buttons.

You can have up to 448TB of storage on the Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition motherboard, where depending on your budget -- and what drives you can actually find -- can use either HDDs, SSDs or SSDs on the NVMe standard. We don't know pricing on the board yet, but it's being sold directly to miners right now.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com, techpowerup.com

