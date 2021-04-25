This is the ultimate 32 x SSD crypto mining motherboard for Chia coin

We might not know it yet but Chia cryptocurrency mining is most likely going to be the reason HDD and SSD shortages will happen, with Chia Coin -- a new cryptocurrency designed to be mined with SSDs and HDDs.

Chia was designed by the creator of BitTorrent, Bram Cohen -- with the blockchain farmed through Proof of Space, done on your HDD and SSD computing through already-in-storage models to which it then contacts Chia's servers for Proof of Time.

This is where the Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition motherboard steps up to the plate, packing 32 x SATA ports that are ready for 32 x SATA-based HDDs or SSDs making it totally perfect to mine Chia. As for the motherboard, it is based on the Intel B365 chipset with 4 x DDR4 DIMMs and a single PCIe 3.0 x16 and PCIe 3.0 x1 slot.

It's a big boy motherboard that comes in at 530mm x 310mm -- effectively an mATX motherboard that is gigantically long with 32 x SATA connectors on it. Connectivity wise we have 2 x GbE ports, 1 x USB 2.0, 4 x USB 3.0, VGA and HDMI ports, as well as power on/off buttons.

You can have up to 448TB of storage on the Onda B365 D32-D4 Magic Edition motherboard, where depending on your budget -- and what drives you can actually find -- can use either HDDs, SSDs or SSDs on the NVMe standard. We don't know pricing on the board yet, but it's being sold directly to miners right now.