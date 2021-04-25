All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X mobo used in record-breaking DDR4-7200 overclock

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 25 2021 9:23 PM CDT
MSI's new MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard has been used to break the world record for DDR4 memory frequency, with an insane DDR4-7200 memory overclock.

MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X mobo used in record-breaking DDR4-7200 overclock 04 | TweakTown.com
Taiwan-based overclocker Toppc used the MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard alongside some Kingston HyperX Predator 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 memory, reaching DDR4-7200 speeds. With Toppc using Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor, with just 2 cores and 2 threads enabled and the CPU downclocked to 1.5GHz with 1.505V of voltage.

LN2 cooling was used for the overclocking record, with the DDR4 memory set to CL58-63-63-63-2 3600 MHz (1:27). MSI's new MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard was built for this very task: memory overclocking and smashing memory world records and I think MSI has just done that without a problem -- and we're only weeks into the launch of Rocket Lake-S.

MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X mobo used in record-breaking DDR4-7200 overclock 05 | TweakTown.com

There's only 2 x DIMMs on the MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard, which for most people might not be enough but it exactly what you want as an overclocker. The board itself has a 16+2 phase VRM design and 90A power stages, with an 8-layer PCB and 2oz copper design.

MSI will be launching the MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X motherboard soon, with pricing somewhere between $300-$350.

MSI MEG Z590 Unify-X mobo used in record-breaking DDR4-7200 overclock 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, hwbot.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

