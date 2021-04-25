All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed at up to $5000

SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed in Europe for between 2599-4160 EUR, which works out to $3100-$5000.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 25 2021 7:09 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SAPPHIRE's new TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition was revealed just days ago, and while you'll only get a few more MHz out of the GPU -- that's going to cost you an arm, a leg, a liver and everything in between.

SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed at up to 00 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card has been listed in Europe, with pricing on the Navi 21 XTXH-based graphics card between 2599 EUR and 4160 EUR which works out to be around $3100 to $5000 which is just... there are no words.

Compared to the non-Extreme but Limited Edition version of the card with my sample seeing out-of-the-box GPU boost clock of 2450MHz, TOXIC Boost OC of up to 2625MHz and manual OC of around 2700MHz -- the new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card takes things right up to 2730MHz out of the box.

SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed at up to $5000 11 | TweakTown.com

But for up to $5000...

Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Nitro+ AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (11308-01-20G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2188.67
$2188.67--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2021 at 2:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.