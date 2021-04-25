SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed at up to $5000

SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition listed in Europe for between 2599-4160 EUR, which works out to $3100-$5000.

SAPPHIRE's new TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition was revealed just days ago, and while you'll only get a few more MHz out of the GPU -- that's going to cost you an arm, a leg, a liver and everything in between.

The new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card has been listed in Europe, with pricing on the Navi 21 XTXH-based graphics card between 2599 EUR and 4160 EUR which works out to be around $3100 to $5000 which is just... there are no words.

Compared to the non-Extreme but Limited Edition version of the card with my sample seeing out-of-the-box GPU boost clock of 2450MHz, TOXIC Boost OC of up to 2625MHz and manual OC of around 2700MHz -- the new SAPPHIRE TOXIC Radeon RX 6900 XT Extreme Edition graphics card takes things right up to 2730MHz out of the box.

But for up to $5000...