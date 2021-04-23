All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
These EA games just had 120FPS support unlocked on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft unleashes 120FPS support for a slew of EA games on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, including Battlefield, Titanfall games.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 9:27 PM CDT
Microsoft has just flicked its Xbox FPS Boost mode on a slew of EA games for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, driving frame rates up to 120FPS... glorious.

You'll be happy to see that 120FPS support on the Xbox Series X/S is available in games like Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield V -- but then we also have 120FPS support enabled in Star Wars Battlefront II, Titanfall, and Titanfall 2. If you're more of a casual gamer, then 120FPS is coming to some popular casual games from EA.

120FPS support is now in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 as well as Unravel 2 and even Mirror's Edge Catalyst.

Here's the full list of EA games that now support up to 120FPS on the Xbox Series X/S consoles:

  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield V
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Titanfall
  • Titanfall 2
  • Unravel 2
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription
