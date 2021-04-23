These EA games just had 120FPS support unlocked on Xbox Series X/S
Microsoft unleashes 120FPS support for a slew of EA games on the Xbox Series X/S consoles, including Battlefield, Titanfall games.
Microsoft has just flicked its Xbox FPS Boost mode on a slew of EA games for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, driving frame rates up to 120FPS... glorious.
You'll be happy to see that 120FPS support on the Xbox Series X/S is available in games like Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield V -- but then we also have 120FPS support enabled in Star Wars Battlefront II, Titanfall, and Titanfall 2. If you're more of a casual gamer, then 120FPS is coming to some popular casual games from EA.
120FPS support is now in Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, and Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 as well as Unravel 2 and even Mirror's Edge Catalyst.
Here's the full list of EA games that now support up to 120FPS on the Xbox Series X/S consoles:
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Unravel 2