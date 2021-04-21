All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
We are a 'week or two away' from the first Battlefield teaser trailer

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson says that we 'should get teasers' and that we're 'probably a week or two away' from them.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 7:09 PM CDT
With all of the hype surrounding the new Battlefield, the question on most gamers' lips is 'when are we going to see it' and it appears that time is not too far away at all.

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson tweeted out some talk about the Reddit "leak" of Battlefield, where he was replying to someone who asked if there will be any teasers for the game that will drop before the trailer... or if it was just going to be the trailer out of nowhere. Henderson said "we should get teasers" and that they're "probably a week or two away".

Henderson also talked about which sides you'll be able to play in EA's big new FPS. Henderson tweeted: "For example, if you were on the US team, you could choose a US, Australian, British, French, Japanese, or German soldier" to which Henderson said "this is not correct".

He followed it up explaining that in Battlefield you're a group of "individuals from fallen nations" and that you're free to fight "for which ever side you want. So in theory a Japanese soldier could fight for both the USA and Russia".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

