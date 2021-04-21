IRS is sending out a new round of two million 'plus-up' payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said that it will be sending out nearly two million new 'plus-up' payments to Americans.

On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service and the US Department of Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they would be sending out 2 million new payments.

These two million payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan and bring the nation's total number of disbursed payments to 159 million, valued at $379 billion. This is the fifth batch of economic impact payments sent out by the IRS, and totals $1.2 billion. The fifth batch of payments will begin processing on April 9th and should have reached accounts on April 14th.

According to the IRS, "These 'plus-up' payments could include a situation where a person's income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return." If you are wondering if you are eligible for a 'plus-up' payment, the IRS recommends that you file your 2020 taxes as soon as possible to find out. For more information on this story, check out this link here.