IRS is sending out a new round of two million 'plus-up' payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said that it will be sending out nearly two million new 'plus-up' payments to Americans.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 21 2021 2:31 AM CDT
On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service and the US Department of Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced they would be sending out 2 million new payments.

These two million payments are a part of the American Rescue Plan and bring the nation's total number of disbursed payments to 159 million, valued at $379 billion. This is the fifth batch of economic impact payments sent out by the IRS, and totals $1.2 billion. The fifth batch of payments will begin processing on April 9th and should have reached accounts on April 14th.

According to the IRS, "These 'plus-up' payments could include a situation where a person's income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return." If you are wondering if you are eligible for a 'plus-up' payment, the IRS recommends that you file your 2020 taxes as soon as possible to find out. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:aol.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

