Activision rides high: 'Stoner's Delight' DLC in Call of Duty on 4/20

Activision is celebrating weed on its special day -- 4/20 -- with the release of its new Stoner's Delight DLC bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The new Tracer Pack: Stoner's Delight DLC includes a Kushwacked operator skin, as well as some new weapon blueprints with Homegrown and Big Smoke. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone also have a new Rolling Leaf charm, and a Kush Keeper watch. Nice work there, Activision.

There's also a Blown Away emblem, In The Weeds calling card and Mother Nature sticker -- with the Stoner's Delight pack having floral green-purple Tracer Fire which is such a nice touch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's new Stoner's Delight bundle.

The new Stoner's Delight bundle costs 2400 COD Points which works out to around $20.

In other Call of Duty: Warzone news, we are to expect NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology support in the upcoming Season 3 release for the game on April 22. DLSS was teased for Call of Duty: Warzone back in January 2021 but it looks like it's about to drop in the next 48 hours.

DLSS should enable 50-100% upgrades in performance for Call of Duty: Warzone, with 85% improvements at 4K in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That's going to be a gigantic bonus for the millions of gamers playing Call of Duty: Warzone on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.