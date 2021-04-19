All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
VESA: hey Samsung, Acer - DisplayHDR 2000 isn't a thing right now

VESA comes out and clarifies: DisplayHDR 2000 specification isn't here yet -- Samsung and Acer's recent monitor teases questioned.

Published Mon, Apr 19 2021 7:45 PM CDT
We've been hearing a fair amount of news about next-gen PC gaming displays with DislpayHDR 2000 certification -- except, well, now the standards body behind DisplayHDR (VESA) has come out clarifying WTF is going on.

VESA said in a statement that the two new super-ultrawide 5K monitors from Acer and Samsung do not have DisplayHDR 2000 certification -- and that's because the standard itself doesn't exist (yet). Samsung's new 2021 Odyssey G9 monitor and Acer's new confusingly-named EI491CRG9 both have "DisplayHDR 2000 certification" except they don't, says VESA.

VESA clarifies that these monitors simply cannot offer DisplayHDR 2000 because it doesn't exist, and that the highest tier of DisplayHDR certification right now is DisplayHDR 1400. VESA says, with a real stern Dad Voice: "Until the displayhdr.org website displays DisplayHDR 2000, any such logo usage should be assumed to be unapproved and deceptive".

VESA's full statement: "During the past week, the Chinese retail website Taobao has listed two display products that have a VESA certified "DisplayHDR 2000" logo - an updated Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor as well as a new Acer EI491CRG9 monitor. In addition, several media outlets have reported that these monitors have received "DisplayHDR 2000" certification from the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). VESA wishes to set the record straight on this development. There is no "DisplayHDR 2000" tier in the VESA DisplayHDR specification and logo program at this time".

"VESA has no knowledge of the origins of the DisplayHDR 2000 logo currently posted on these display listings on the Taobao website. However, VESA takes any misuse of our trademarks and logos seriously. VESA does not endorse the use of this logo unless and until a DisplayHDR 2000 tier has been officially announced by VESA, and any products claiming to meet this tier level have been officially certified by VESA and are listed on our website at https://displayhdr.org/certified-products/".

