Resident Evil 8: 4K 45FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X with ray tracing on

Resident Evil Village will be incredibly optimized on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5, complete with 4K 45FPS with raytracing on.

Capcom has significantly optimized its proprietary RE Engine to squeeze out high-end performance on next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Capcom just released its revised Resident Evil VIII perf targets for current- and next-gen console hardware, showing how much care and attention they've put into the game. On the PS5, Resident Evil Village can hit 4K 60FPS at default, and then 4K 30FPS in high-resolution mode with HDR, which implies this is native 4K and not upscaled.

The most impressive target is RE8 running at 4K 45FPS with ray-tracing turned on, which is no small feat especially for a shooter (Devil May Cry 5, the first game Capcom shipped with ray tracing, hit 1080p 60FPS with RT on but that's an entirely different type of game).

We're not sure if these targets are native 3840 x 2160 resolution or not, but based on the hardware demands for this kind of performance we're betting there's some scaling taking place. Keep in mind these are targets and we should expect some slight FPS drops to take place here and there.

Xbox Series X performance is likewise as impressive and matches PS5's performance, despite the extra bump in GPU power. Capcom says Series X can belt out 4K 60FPS normally, and 4K 45FPS with RT on. Oddly enough there's no specs for high resolution mode on Xbox Series X.

On Series S, the game will hit 1440p 45FPS default, and 1440p 30FPS with ray tracing on. This is eye-opening given the system's weaker 4TFLOP Navi 2X GPU tech and lowered system memory.

Last-gen will take a bigger performance hit.

PS4 Pro still maintains a solid 1080p 60FPS and 4K 30FPS with high-resolution mode, and recent gameplay on PS4 Pro shows the game runs pretty smoothly.

Xbox One X can hit 1080p 60FPS normally and 4K 30FPS in high resolution mode.

On the base PS4, however, the game isn't able to hit 60FPS and targets around 900p at 45FPS. The perf drops even lower on the base Xbox One, where 900p 30FPS is the target.

Resident Evil VIIIage releases May 7, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and on Steam. Check below for more info on Resident Evil VIIIage:

OVERVIEW

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, the eighth major installment in the genre-defining Resident Evil franchise. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline brings Ethan Winters to a remote snow-capped village filled with a diverse cast of terrifying enemies. After a devastating encounter with Resident Evil series hero Chris Redfield, Ethan pursues him in search of answers but finds himself in an entirely new nightmare.

Modern console technology paired with Capcom's proprietary RE Engine deliver a visceral experience combining pulse-pounding action with signature survival horror gameplay synonymous with the Resident Evil series. Harnessing the newest console technology, Resident Evil Village delivers stunning graphics and advanced technology on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

New gameplay features harken back to fan-favorite elements from previous Resident Evil games while new mechanics offer more depth to the action during combat.

FEATURES

• A New Chapter in the Resident Evil Storyline - This eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series continues the story from the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard. With the return of popular features and introduction of new elements, survival horror has never been so intense.

• Popular Resident Evil Features - Fans might recognize new features in Resident Evil Village that are nods to previous Resident Evil games including a merchant dubbed "The Duke" who allows players to purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons.

• The Mercenaries Are Back - The fan-favorite, battle-the-clock extra game mode, "The Mercenaries," makes its return with new features. Now players have the option to buy and upgrade weapons from The Duke, and acquire abilities that enhance weapons and physical capabilities to offer more depth and replay value.

• Familiar Faces and New Foes - Resident Evil series Chris Redfield returns under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives. Ethan will also encounter a host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village, all with their own distinctive attacks.

• Evolution of Combat - In addition to engaging and attacking enemies, Ethan can also now guard against incoming attacks, or kick enemies away to buy time for his next move, requiring players to further strategize the best approach for surviving the many challenges ahead.

• 25th Anniversary Celebration Bonus - As a thank you to fans, Resident Evil Village will include access to a free multiplayer experience titled Resident Evil Re:Verse, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. An all-star cast of fan-favorite Resident Evil characters face off in four to six-player deathmatch battles in iconic series locations.

• Latest Console Technology - RE Engine paired with new technologies available via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S delivers hyper-detailed graphics, advanced immersive audio and little to no load times, bringing the shadowy village and its evocative residents to life in first person perspective.

• Play Across Generations - Resident Evil Village will be eligible to upgrade free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.