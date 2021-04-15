All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft announces vague E3 2021 plans with Ubisoft Forward showcase

Ubisoft reveals the time and date for its E3 2021-timed Ubisoft Forward showcase, but there's no info on reveals/announcements.

Published Thu, Apr 15 2021 5:28 PM CDT
Ubisoft will be at E3 2021 with another Ubisoft Forward show that goes live in June, but what will we see?

Ubisoft Forward will kick off on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST, the publisher today confirmed. The announcement didn't come with any hints on what will be at the show, but Ubisoft did confirm it'll be a digital conference, so expect dev talks alongside sizzle reels and trailers.

So what can we expect from the show? Far Cry 6 is a given, as is Rainbow Six Parasite. We could see teases of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second major expansion pack and new content for Watch Dogs Legion. Ubisoft should detail updates across its portfolio of live service games, including Rainbow Six Siege, The Division 2, and From Honor. Maybe, just maybe, we'll get a small snippet of Massive's new Star Was project, or maybe even their new Avatar game.

We could also get reveals of at least two major AAA games during the show. Based on our previous reports, Ubisoft wants to launch 3-4 AAA games by March 2022, but this plan has likely shifted a bit thanks to COVID-19 interruptions.

Ubisoft's financial reports are a lot less informative than they used to be so it's hard to glean info from current data.

NEWS SOURCE:ubisoft.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

