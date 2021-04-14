NVIDIA releases new GeForce Game Ready 466.11 WHQL drivers

NVIDIA has just pushed out some new drivers with the GeForce Game Ready 466.11 WHQL drivers arriving as a 640MB download, with day-one support for Mortal Shell's new RTX update and so much more.

NVIDIA is adding more than just DLSS support for Mortal Shell's new RTX update but also support for 6 new G-SYNC compatible gaming monitors, a new NVIDIA Reflex feature in Valorant, as well as support for the AI-powered NVIDIA Noise Removal technology inside of popular streaming software OBS Studio.

The new Mortal Shell RTX update adds DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support that radically improves performance in the game. NVIDIA provides some benchmark charts for Mortal Shell and its new RTX update -- turning ray tracing on and setting DLSS to "Performance Mode" we have performance on the GeForce RTX 3060 skyrocketing from an unplayable 15FPS at 4K to 36FPS average.

The GeForce RTX 3070 goes from just under 24FPS to 55FPS, the GeForce RTX 3080 from 32FPS to a whopping 70FPS average and the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 flies off to the moon from 38FPS average to 80FPS average.

You can grab the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 466.11 WHQL drivers right here, as a 640MB download.