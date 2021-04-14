PS5 now supports 1080p 120Hz monitors, still no 1440p output

New PlayStation 5 update adds 120Hz output for 1080p monitors, but the console still doesn't support native 1440p output.

Sony just released a new PS5 system firmware 21.01-03.00.00 update that enables 120Hz output for 1080p monitors as well as some nifty HDR options. Sadly, the console still doesn't support native 1440p resolution output and will revert to 1080p when hooked up to 2560 x 1440 monitors.

"Some PC monitors that can display 1080p/120 Hz now support 120 Hz display for games. If you're having trouble viewing your game at 120 Hz, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output, and then turn off Enable 120 Hz Output," reads Sony's patch notes.

The new HDR options include auto-switching HDR off when playing games that don't support it, and there's even HDMI settings that allow the PS5 to turn on your TV when you turn on the console. Conversely, a new Power Link function will turn your TV off when the system is powered down.

The biggest change included in the update is being able to move PS5 games to external HDDs.

Gamers can now copy and store PlayStation 5 titles to external drives, and PS5 and PS4 games can be stored on the same drive. PS5 games can't be launched from an external HDD, though, and must be moved over to the console's SSD in order to play.

Sony still plans to roll out M.2 SSD drive support sometime in 2021, but there's no word on when (or if) 1440p resolution will be supported.