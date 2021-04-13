Diablo 2 Resurrected's Amazon is getting roasted by players

The new Amazon class model for Diablo II Resurrected is getting pretty badly roasted and might be more burned than Diablo.

Diablo II Resurrected's Technical Alpha test gave us our first look at the new Amazon, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Players aren't so happy with the changes.

New Amazon character model (left) vs old character model (right).

The new Diablo II remaster gives the old-school ARPG a big 4K facelift, and that means new upgraded class models. Some of the new characters look rather...interesting. Changing the appearance of any 20-year game is bound to stir up criticism from the franchise's faithful, and the new Amazon is getting pretty badly roasted over on the Diablo Reddit.

The 'zon has traded in her old vivacious figure for a more gruff and survivalist look. Gamers aren't all that impressed. It's actually pretty brutal--the mockery ranges from comparisons to Michael Douglas and Donald Trump to good-natured ribbing. There's even a Space Balls reference thrown in there, as if Vicarious Visions accidentally captured the likeness of the original cast's stunt doubles. Hundreds of Diablo 2 players have chimed in to express their thoughts.

It's not just the Amazon that gets poked fun at. The Barb also gets ridiculed for not having his original beefy Mr. Olympia figure.

It's worth noting that this representation is from a technical alpha, not the final game, and it's possible VV will change the faces. Although it's not all that likely; the character art is something that gets designed early on and there's no 100% promise the team will adjust their original models to match player sentiment. We've attempted to reach out to Blizzard PR for comment on the matter.

Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

