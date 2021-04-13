Diablo 2 Resurrected's Amazon is getting roasted by players
The new Amazon class model for Diablo II Resurrected is getting pretty badly roasted and might be more burned than Diablo.
Diablo II Resurrected's Technical Alpha test gave us our first look at the new Amazon, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Players aren't so happy with the changes.
New Amazon character model (left) vs old character model (right).
The new Diablo II remaster gives the old-school ARPG a big 4K facelift, and that means new upgraded class models. Some of the new characters look rather...interesting. Changing the appearance of any 20-year game is bound to stir up criticism from the franchise's faithful, and the new Amazon is getting pretty badly roasted over on the Diablo Reddit.
The 'zon has traded in her old vivacious figure for a more gruff and survivalist look. Gamers aren't all that impressed. It's actually pretty brutal--the mockery ranges from comparisons to Michael Douglas and Donald Trump to good-natured ribbing. There's even a Space Balls reference thrown in there, as if Vicarious Visions accidentally captured the likeness of the original cast's stunt doubles. Hundreds of Diablo 2 players have chimed in to express their thoughts.
It's not just the Amazon that gets poked fun at. The Barb also gets ridiculed for not having his original beefy Mr. Olympia figure.
It's worth noting that this representation is from a technical alpha, not the final game, and it's possible VV will change the faces. Although it's not all that likely; the character art is something that gets designed early on and there's no 100% promise the team will adjust their original models to match player sentiment. We've attempted to reach out to Blizzard PR for comment on the matter.
Read Also: Diablo 2 Resurrected remaster: Everything you need to know
Diablo II Resurrected is due out sometime in 2021, and will cost $39.99 across PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Check below for more information:
A Timeless Classic, Resurrected
Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC. Diablo II Resurrected features:
- Remastered graphics-monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.
- An epic story told through five distinct acts.
- Classic gameplay-the same Diablo II you know and love, preserved.
- Updated Battle.net support.
- Planned support for cross-progression-take your progress wherever you play.
... and much more!
The Lord of Destruction Returns
Diablo II: Resurrected includes all content from both Diablo II and its epic expansion Diablo II: Lord of Destruction®. Battle your way through icy caverns, horrific tombs filled with undead abominations, and frozen wastelands to the frigid summit of Mount Arreat and stop Baal, the Lord of Destruction. Raise hell with two Lord of Destruction playable classes-the cunning Assassin, master of traps and shadow disciplines, and the savage Druid, a bold shapeshifter and summoner who commands primal elemental magic.