Diablo 2 Resurrected dev Vicarious Visions to help with Diablo 4

Hot off the coals of Diablo II Resurrected, newly-absorbed studio Vicarious Visions is also helping Blizzard make Diablo IV.

According to a new job posting, the Tony Hawk and Diablo 2 Resurrected dev Vicarious Visions is also helping with Diablo IV's development. The listing confirms the studio's involvement and calls for a temp writer to help flesh out the game's quests, dialog, and help shape the overall story. Other than that, there's not a whole lot more to go on.

Writer (Temp) - Vicarious Visions (Diablo IV)

You will be Responsible for:

Writing cutscenes, in-game dialogue, character biographies and lore.

Working with our quest designers on copy writing, editing of dialogue scripts, and keeping consistency with character and tone.

Facilitating communication of our gameplay goals to voice actors in the recording sessions.

Working with your teammates, the Quest Designers and Sound Designers, to ensure all assets are consistently meeting the highest quality bar.

Vicarious Visions used to be its own studio before it got absorbed into Blizzard and is now relegated to a support studio for the label's upcoming projects. VV was mostly responsible for Diablo 2 Resurrected's development so the team is a perfect fit to translate over to Diablo IV, which remains one of Blizzard's top-priority games.

Diablo IV isn't expected before 2022 at the earliest.