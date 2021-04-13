Twitch streamer locked himself in a room for 100 days to stream 24/7

A Twitch streamer spent the first 100 days of 2021 locked in a shed livestreaming. Says he will spend 5 years in there for a price.

Since there is an extremely large selection of streamers to choose from these days, ideas that make your stream unique can be the deciding factor between a viewer watching you or someone else.

Tim C. Inzana has taken a unique idea and executed upon it, and as a result has garnered a lot of attention of Twitch. Inzana has spent the first 100 days of 2021 locked in a shed with a constant livestream on Twitch running. Inzana has an offer, and plans to spend the rest of the year in his shed as a way to promote the offer.

The streamer says he will lock himself in an empty room for 5 to 10 years and fill it with the art he creates, while livestreaming 24/7 on Twitch. Additionally, Inzana said he will give his buyer a custom frame designed by him while he is locked in the room. Inzana said, "The artwork is me creating the artwork. It would be like seeing a blank space transform into this colorful space." The prices are as follows; 5 years locked in a room = $5 million. 10 years locked in a room = $10 million, which is only available to a single buyer.

