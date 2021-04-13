Twitch streamer locked himself in a room for 100 days to stream 24/7

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A Twitch streamer spent the first 100 days of 2021 locked in a shed livestreaming. Says he will spend 5 years in there for a price.

Published Tue, Apr 13 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Since there is an extremely large selection of streamers to choose from these days, ideas that make your stream unique can be the deciding factor between a viewer watching you or someone else.

Tim C. Inzana has taken a unique idea and executed upon it, and as a result has garnered a lot of attention of Twitch. Inzana has spent the first 100 days of 2021 locked in a shed with a constant livestream on Twitch running. Inzana has an offer, and plans to spend the rest of the year in his shed as a way to promote the offer.

The streamer says he will lock himself in an empty room for 5 to 10 years and fill it with the art he creates, while livestreaming 24/7 on Twitch. Additionally, Inzana said he will give his buyer a custom frame designed by him while he is locked in the room. Inzana said, "The artwork is me creating the artwork. It would be like seeing a blank space transform into this colorful space." The prices are as follows; 5 years locked in a room = $5 million. 10 years locked in a room = $10 million, which is only available to a single buyer.

If you want to check out Inzana tune into his livestream on his Twitch channel called stumblrTV here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.in

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

