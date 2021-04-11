CD Projekt has been removed from Steam anti-trust lawsuit allegations

CD Projekt is no longer being lumped into the anti-competition lawsuits against Valve, and has been removed from the allegations.

CD Projekt RED is no longer being accused as part of the anti-trust lawsuit against Valve, the company today announced.

In January, five gamers banded together and sued Valve for allegedly creating an environment that suppresses competition. The allegations surround a specific clause in the contracts that developers sign to put their games on Steam--the Most Favored Nations clause, which essentially requires devs to sell their games for the same price as they do on Steam. If a game is $19.99 on Steam, it needs to be $19.99 on PS4 and Xbox One. The suit alleges that the MFN clause restricts other storefronts and inhibits competition:

"If this market functioned properly-that is, if the Steam MFN did not exist and platforms were able to compete on price-platforms competing with Steam would be able to provide the same (or higher) margins to game developers while simultaneously providing lower prices to consumers," the lawsuit says.

A number of developers and publishers were lumped into the suit, including CD Projekt RED. Now the beleaguered Cyberpunk 2077 developer confirms they've been removed from the suit entirely.

There's no updates on the substantial class action securities fraud lawsuits that CD Projekt faces for Cyberpunk 2077, however.