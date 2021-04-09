All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA has 'hidden treasure' in GTC 2021 marketing, what does it mean?

NVIDIA teases hidden treasure in its GTC 2021 marketing, with the first hidden treasure being a new webpage... check it out!

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 6:45 PM CDT
NVIDIA's upcoming GPU Technology Conference 2021 is about to kick off, with the company teasing people with a GTC 2021 Scavenger Hunt with some "hidden treasures" to be found.

The first discovery of NVIDIA's surprise "hidden treasures" for GTC 2021 were unearthed by Wccftech, confirmed by VideoCardz where there is a hidden message inside of the NVIDIA GTC 2021 marketing videos. The light bulbs on the video above are attached to a neural network pattern blink in a pattern... which is of course Morse Code.

The NVIDIA hidden treasure was worked out, and was a webpage that NVIDIA congratulates you for finding, saying "You've discovered our first hidden treasure. We love rewarding curious minds. On Monday, April 12 (8:30 a.m. Pacific), the NVIDIA GTC keynote will go live and we thought we'd have a little bit of fun by adding a few "Easter eggs." These are clues & hidden treasures for those with eagle eyes to discover".

NVIDIA has 'hidden treasure' in GTC 2021 marketing, what does it mean? 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NVIDIA has 'hidden treasure' in GTC 2021 marketing, what does it mean? 06 | TweakTown.com

The post continues: "Watch closely, and if you see anything out of the ordinary let us know! There may be rewards waiting... To participate: Tweet the hidden treasures you find (and the timestamp where you found them in the keynote) to @NVIDIAGTC and use the hashtag #GTCTreasure. We'll be watching for your answers and will award a few coveted items (like a GeForce RTX 3090!) to a selection of winners who find at least one of our top hidden treasures.

"Look again at the visual that brought some of you here in the first place. You may find more hidden treasure... Good luck, and most importantly, have fun".

NVIDIA has 'hidden treasure' in GTC 2021 marketing, what does it mean? 07 | TweakTown.com
EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com, nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

