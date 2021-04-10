Illegal immigrants to receive up to $15,600 for loss of work in 2020

A new report has revealed illegal immigrants in this state are to receive $15,600 for the loss of work due to COVID-19 in 2020.

New York lawmakers have passed a $2.1 billion aid package aimed at assisting illegal immigrants throughout the state.

According to the newly passed legislation, illegal immigrants that lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 may be eligible to receive up to $15,600. This payment is equivalent to $300 a week for every week in 2020. The New York Times reports, "Undocumented workers could receive up to $15,600, the equivalent of $300 per week for the last year, if they can verify that they were state residents, ineligible for federal unemployment benefits and lost income as a result of the pandemic."

The new measure was met by heavy criticism by Republicans, as a publicly funded rescue program aimed at assisting people who haven't entered the country legally could be wielded against them in future elections. Rob Ortt, the Republican minority leader in the State Senate, said, "Democrats are raising taxes and using your federal stimulus dollars to enact a radical agenda rather than helping veterans, small main street businesses, teachers and senior citizens".

