Vaccinating all Americans may be 'dangerous medical approach'

A former Medicine Professor has warned against a blanket COVID-19 vaccination for all of the US, it's a 'dangerous approach'.

COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out every day, and now a retired surgeon and former medical professor has warned against a blanket vaccine rollout for Americans.

The warning comes from former U-Penn Medicine professor Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, who appeared on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today", where he said that patients should be asking questions regarding the vaccine and it's immunity status without any kind of fear. Dr. Noorchashm said, "When folks in the public health arena, talk about the vaccine efficacy. I think it's a good bet that our science, this is American science... says to us that neutralizing antibodies and prime T cells can clear this out of your body."

However, Dr. Noorchashm goes on to say that "Now the question is, have we done enough to make sure it's safe in everyone". The retired medical professor went to on to ask a rhetorical question "Are there categories in subset of people in whom this vaccine may actually pose some sort of risk? -- I think the answer to that is yes." Dr. Noorchashm states that "they" made a very effective vaccine, but are dropping the ball when it comes to safety part.

"They delivered an effective vaccine. Now, the safety part of it is what they're making a mistake with: It's a mistake to be vaccinating people who have had recent or current infections." Ultimately, Noorchashm asked for a "logical and rational" approach that takes into account both natural and vaccine immunity to COVID-19.

Noorchashm said, "If someone is natural immune there's no reason to go and re-vaccinate them, those persons would actually be an unnecessary medical procedure ... This is a very unusual thing."

"We are a literally in the middle of an outbreak where millions of American are naturally infected, or naturally immune. Deploying a vaccine that essentially reactivates the immune responses. So the question is number one is that necessary medical treatment? Number two is that a dangerous medical approach?"