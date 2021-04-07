EA could use AI to automatically scale a game's difficulty based on your play habits and make it easier or harder depending on your skill.

EA has published a patent that could eliminate the need for difficulty options in its games. The concept is simple: The publisher wants to use AI-based machine learning to collect info on how users play games, and use those metrics to scale a game's difficulty. If you die multiple times on a boss, for example, the game will automatically adjust itself so you have a better chance.

The idea here is to keep users engaged with a product for longer periods of time. As EA has said in the past, long-term engagement is more important than game sales. EA makes a myriad of games with live services and microtransactions, and this technology could be used to scale games in real-time.

Technically, this idea isn't a new one for EA. The application is a direct continuation of "dynamic difficulty adjustment" patents filed first in 2016, then in 2018 and 2019.

EA has invested a lot into this kind of tech, and has been experimenting with new fledgling advancements like AI, machine learning, and cloud game streaming with its SEED division. EA has been spending more on R&D steadily throughout the years--the research and development spending includes new tech like machine learning and games development.

Remember, this is just a patent and it may not actually become an included feature in EA games.

Here's some quotes lifted from the patent: