Lil Nas X controversial blood 'Satan Shoes' lists on eBay for $9,000

A week ago, there was quite a lot of controversy surrounding Lil Nas X's new "Satan Shoes", and now that the shoes have been recalled, people that own the shoes are listing them on eBay for ridiculous prices.

Nike has managed to get a judge to order a recall of the "Satan Shoes", and the court has ruled a temporary order to halt MSCHF, the company behind the shoes, production. Since production has been ordered, people who have already managed to get a hold of the shoes now have a pair of shoe worth considerably more than what they purchased them for.

Prices on eBay from early buyers that are looking to now sell the shoes for profit are ranging between $2,000 to $9,000. One listing, in particular, was quite shocking as an eBay user is attempting to size 10.5 Air Max 37 for $9,000 plus a $10 shipping fee. You'd think if you were buying $9,000 shoes that the owner of the shoes would pay for your shipping. Apparently, that isn't the case. For more information on this story, check out this link here.