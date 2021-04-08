All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA rumored to resurrect GeForce GTX 1080 Ti amid GPU shortages

NVIDIA rumored to be producing new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards to help out with gigantic global GPU shortages for gamers.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 6:54 PM CDT
What? Is that headline real? April Fools is over, right?!

Yes, you read that right -- NVIDIA is rumored to bring the flagship Pascal-based GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card because of the huge GPU shortages worldwide. You can't buy an Ampere GPU right now with most GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, and the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is still a killer graphics card so it kinda makes sense... right?

The news is coming from someone who returned their EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC graphics card under warranty, with the returned GPU saying it was manufactured in 2021. Yeah... a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card manufactured this year. This actually could make a lot of sense given the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti still kicks so much ass today in 2021, but what about the price if it re-launched?

I mean, no one is going to pay $800+ for a two-gen old but now brand new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card... or will they?

NVIDIA rumored to resurrect GeForce GTX 1080 Ti amid GPU shortages 07 | TweakTown.com
MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1129.99
$1229.00--
