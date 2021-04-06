All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's when parents will start receiving $250 a month per child

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will reportedly start sending out $250 a month per child to all eligible parents on this date.

Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 6:34 AM CDT
Later in the year, you will start to receive a child tax credit in the form of a monthly payment, and here's when that payment will begin.

According to a recently published Times Union article, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin sending $250 monthly payments per dependent child to eligible parents beginning in July 2021. To be eligible for the payment, you need to be a single or joint filer earning up to $75,000 or $150,000 per year, respectively.

Additionally, the child tax credit amount will increase to $300 per dependent if they are 6-years and under. It should be noted that these child tax credits used to be $2,000 per child, but due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has been increased to $3,000 per child and $3,600 per child 6-years and under for 2021. Instead of receiving these payments as you would every other year, they will come in the form of monthly installments, as the American government wants parents to get the money sooner rather than later.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:wgna.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

