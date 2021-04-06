All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

'Astonishing' 70 killer whales hunted down and killed this blue whale

As many as 70 killer whales were observed hunting down and killing a blue whale off the southwestern coast of Australia.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 2:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A biologist has observed what she could only describe as an "astonishing, a little bit disturbing and truly mind-blowing" event.

'Astonishing' 70 killer whales hunted down and killed this blue whale 01 | TweakTown.com

Off the southwestern coast of Australia, Kristy Brown, a marine biologist with Naturaliste Charters, a company that runs whale-watching tours in Western Australia, stumbled across two pods of orcas (killer whales), creating wave surges in the water. Brown noticed that these wave surges were scattered, which is quite unusual. Brown said, "But this was different, these surges were scattered".

Brown then stated, "a long, high blow [spray] that stayed in the air ... It was a blue whale, estimated to be 16 meters [52 feet] long, with plenty of years left to live." More orcas kept arriving, and it seemed that they were attempting to tire out the blue whale as some orcas were swimming fast beside it, under it, and next to it. Brown said she heard "the breaches and tail slaps above, and a chaos of clicks and sounds from below as the orcas pushed the blue forward" towards shallower waters.

Brown said that the blue whale fought for hours, and then Brown saw "A bubble of blood rose to the surface like a bursting red balloon", then the whale carcass was shared with all the orcas involved in the hunt. Brown said. "We saw some blubber, only one hunk of flesh, and it was gone."

If you want to read more on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.95$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2021 at 12:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.