'Astonishing' 70 killer whales hunted down and killed this blue whale

As many as 70 killer whales were observed hunting down and killing a blue whale off the southwestern coast of Australia.

A biologist has observed what she could only describe as an "astonishing, a little bit disturbing and truly mind-blowing" event.

Off the southwestern coast of Australia, Kristy Brown, a marine biologist with Naturaliste Charters, a company that runs whale-watching tours in Western Australia, stumbled across two pods of orcas (killer whales), creating wave surges in the water. Brown noticed that these wave surges were scattered, which is quite unusual. Brown said, "But this was different, these surges were scattered".

Brown then stated, "a long, high blow [spray] that stayed in the air ... It was a blue whale, estimated to be 16 meters [52 feet] long, with plenty of years left to live." More orcas kept arriving, and it seemed that they were attempting to tire out the blue whale as some orcas were swimming fast beside it, under it, and next to it. Brown said she heard "the breaches and tail slaps above, and a chaos of clicks and sounds from below as the orcas pushed the blue forward" towards shallower waters.

Brown said that the blue whale fought for hours, and then Brown saw "A bubble of blood rose to the surface like a bursting red balloon", then the whale carcass was shared with all the orcas involved in the hunt. Brown said. "We saw some blubber, only one hunk of flesh, and it was gone."

If you want to read more on this story, check out this link here.