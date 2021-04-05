All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

You have never seen an image from Hubble like this before

NASA has released an image taken by its Hubble Space Telescope that may very be the very best image that it has ever taken.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 5 2021 4:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is still in action capturing astonishing images of planets, galaxies, and other celestial sights.

You have never seen an image from Hubble like this before 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Above we have an image of the Veil Nebula, and as BGR mentions, it looks like the image was created using special effects, but it's not. This is Mother Nature at her finest. On NASA's post, it details that the Veil Nebula is 2,100 light-years away from Earth and that the nebula was created as a result of a death of a star that is estimated to be 20 times the mass of our Sun.

What we are seeing in the image is ionized gas that has been left over after the star detonated around 10,000 years ago. While it may take some billions of years, eventually, all of this gas will clump together into tighter and tighter pieces. Dust and other materials in space will also clump together, which may form a brand new planetary system, and thus the cycle of stars and planets. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

A full resolution image can be viewed here.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.