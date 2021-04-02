All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Resident Evil 8 runs buttery smooth on last-gen PS4 Pro

Capcom wants to sell 10 million copies of Resident Evil 8, so a cross-gen port is inevitable. Luckily the game looks great on PS4.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Apr 2 2021 1:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

With ray-traced lighting, native 4K textures, and boosted frame rates, Resident Evil 8 will shine brightest on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's still a looker on last-gen, though.

Resident Evil 8 was first announced as a next-gen exclusive, but Capcom is now releasing a PS4 and Xbox version too. This is a smart (and arguably necessary) move since no one can buy next-gen consoles right now. Capcom wants to sell 10 million copies of RE8 on all platforms and to do that they'll need to release the game on hardware that people can actually buy (or already own).

Releasing a cross-gen port brings stress, but Capcom has risen to the occasion. New footage from IGN shows RE8 actually looks great on the PS4 Pro. There's no distinct FPS drops (at least in the footage we've seen) and the combat looks quite smooth.

The footage reflects Capcom's commitment to high performance across all hardware:

"We also wanted to ensure the combat was smooth on all platforms, so we've been tweaking every detail right down to the wire to offer the best experience possible,"Resident Evil Village Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda said in a recent interview.

It's great to see Capcom has made good on to the assertions it made in September 2020, and that the game looks pretty smooth on older Jaguar SoCs. We'll have to wait to see how well it plays when it release on May 7, 2021.

"While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well,"Capcom had said during TGS 2020.

Resident Evil 8 runs buttery smooth on last-gen PS4 Pro 23 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition - PlayStation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/3/2021 at 12:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.