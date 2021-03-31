All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
1 million GeForce RTX 3080 cards found, NVIDIA sells them for 75% off

NVIDIA discovers 1 million missing GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in missing shipping containers on the Evergreen, get them here!

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 31 2021 6:11 PM CDT
NVIDIA has discovered over 1 million GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards inside of thousands of boxes, which were re-discovered when the Evergreen got stuck in the Suez Canal.

1 million GeForce RTX 3080 cards found, NVIDIA sells them for 75% off 502 | TweakTown.com

The company confirmed it had multiple AIB partners with cards on the Evergreen, which it chose as its shipping partner because NVIDIA is also Team Green. Keeping things in the Green Family didn't seem to help as they lost 1 million GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in the process, but now they're found the company is selling them for 75% off.

This means you can get yourself a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card -- something that is impossible to buy right now, for just a couple of hundred dollars. GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards are selling for far higher than $1000 right now, with the 75% knocking them down to just $200-$300 for today only.

  • Grab your GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card for $256 right here.
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

