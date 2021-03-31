Computex 2021 on-site exhibition cancelled due to on-going pandemic

TAITRA cancels the in-person Computex 2021 events since the on-going COVID-19 pandemic is still here, was scheduled for May 31.

Computex 2021 was meant to be an in-person event even with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) has cancelled the in-person portion of Computex 2021 completely.

The organization tried to keep its promise of an in-person Computex 2021 event in Taipei, Taiwan as it did every year leading up to the pandemic but TAITRA has now officially pulled the plug. Computex 2021 will still forge along on May 31 but it will be an all-virtual event like Computex 2020, with the in-person side of things nixed.

TAITRA explains: "With another wave of coronavirus pandemic across the world, it doesn't look like we are close to the end. The majority of the show's stakeholders, including international exhibitors, visitors, and media, cannot join the show due to border control. Therefore, the organizers of COMPUTEX have decided to cancel the onsite exhibition this year".