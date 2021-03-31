G.SKILL's new DDR4-5333 RAM is ready for an overclocked Core i9-11900K

G.SKILL's new flagship DDR4-5333 RAM is insane, but ready for Intel's new Rocket Lake CPUs and especially the Core i9-11900K.

G.SKILL has just announced their new super-fast DDR4-5333 RAM which has been hand-crafted to run side-by-side with Intel's new Z590 chipset and the flagship Rocket Lake-S processor in the Core i9-11900K.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new G.SKILL DDR4-5333 CL22 16GB (2 x 8GB) launches alongside some other new speeds of memory including: DDR4-4800 CL17 16GB (8GBx2), DDR4-4800 CL20 32GB (16GBx2), and DDR4-4600 CL20 64GB (32GBx2) in G.SKILL's continually expanding Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series RAM.

G.SKILL's new flagship DDR4-5333 memory was installed into the new ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI, ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX, and MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboards and validated at these speeds powered next to the new Intel Core i9-11900K processor.

If you want some of the very best DDR4 memory on the planet and have plans to overclock the new Core i9-11900K processor to its limits, the new G.SKILL DDR4-5333 CL22 16GB kit of memory is a perfect fit -- and it looks great, too.