Schenker XMG ULTRA 17 laptop packs Core i9-11900K and GeForce RTX 3080

German gaming laptop maker Schenker announces its new XMG ULTRA 17: packs up to Intel's new Core i9-11900K and GeForce RTX 3080.

Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 9:24 PM CDT
Intel has just unleashed its new flagship Rocket Lake-S processor with the launch of the Core i9-11900K, which is already making its way into new high-end gaming laptops.

German laptop company Schenker has unveiled its new XMG ULTRA 17 gaming laptop, which can be configured with up to Intel's new Core i9-11900K processor and a super-high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with a much higher 165W maximum TGP.

You can tweak it with up to 128GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, 4 x M.2 SSDs for the ultimate in super-fast NVMe SSD goodness, and 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports. Inside, the XMS ULTRA 17 packs a socket 1200 motherboard for the new 11th Gen Core CPUs and a Z590 Express chipset.

Schenker is offering up a few different NVIDIA Ampere GPU-powered graphics cards with the XMG ULTRA 17, with the GeForce RTX 3060 (130W), the GeForce RTX 3070 (140W) or the higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 with a 165W TGP. We have MXM card format GPUs being used here, so Schenker can have the TGP driven up and handle the higher performance (with the right cooling).

Regular GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPUs have a 150W TGP, so we're talking about a decent 10% bump which for a laptop GPU is a huge deal. Not only that, but the mobile GeForce RTX 3080 has one big trick that its desktop RTX 3080 brethren doesn't have -- 16GB of GDDR6 memory versus 10GB of GDDR6 memory on the desktop GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card.

All of that CPU and GPU power needs to be cooled extremely well if you want to be overclocking and driving the Rocket Lake-S and Ampere chips to the max, with Schenker and the new XMG ULTRA 17 packing a high-performance cooling system that was specifically designed for Intel's new Rocket Lake CPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs in MXM card format.

Schenker offers the new XMG ULTRA 17 gaming laptop with a large 17.3-inch display in two varieties: 1080p @ 300Hz and 4K @ 60Hz with both of them packing IPS panels. The 1080p 300Hz panel has 300 nits of brightness versus the 4K 60Hz panel rocking 400 nits of brightness. Both of them support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

Schenker starts pricing off on its new XMG ULTRA 17 gaming laptop at around $3200 and it will get much more expensive from there if start maxing out the configuration.

