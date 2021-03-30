CD Projekt RED on crunch: 'We're working hard to minimize stress'

After controversial reports of crunch during Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt now says it is working hard to create sustainability.

CD Projekt RED says it is working hard to combat crunch in its workplace, but also announced it will start developing two major AAA games at the same time starting in 2022.

Following reports of overwork during Cyberpunk 2077's development, crunch has been a sensitive topic for CD Projekt RED. The developer has become known for its high pedigree of games at the cost of its employees.

Now CD Projekt President Adam Kicinski promises to reverse this trend. The company says it is working hard to create a caring, sustainable workplace where its employees can thrive. The plan includes multiple parts like mental health workshops and support, and even a new developer-appointed representatives that will act as middle-men to help the dev teams communicate directly with the decision-makers on CD Projekt's board of directors.

"We are putting greater focus on team wellbeing at CD Projekt. You cannot be an agile developer without a sustainable and caring work environment. We are working hard to minimize stress, prevent burnout, and give our employees everything all they need to focus on the work with a fully positive mindset," Kicinski said.

At the same time it made these affirmations, CD Projekt also confirmed it will start working on two major AAA games at the same time. By 2022, the company plans to have two teams working on projects in parallel with one another using its new RED 2.0 games development environment, which includes the huge advancements in engine and motion capture tech used in Cyberpunk 2077.

Below are the three main tenants of this plan, along with quotes from Kicinski:

Comfort

"We want to make sure every employee feels comfortable. That includes a strong team spirit at the studio and introducing more initiatives to provide support for matters such as mental health.

"Personal well-being is key. We have already put in place a series of workshops dedicated to educating, supporting, and advising employees about mental health and personal care. We have always encouraged an open workplace and value a barrier-free atmosphere. We have open-door policies were team members can talk frankly with board members, directors, or leads. But there is more we can do."

Communication

"We are strengthening bilateral communication at every level.

"We are creating a team of representatives elected by the whole studio. This team is chosen from across many disciplines within the company to share new ideas, feedback, and topics of discussion with the board. They will gather information directly from the team and then work directly with the board to ensure all voices are heard and improvements can be made wherever necessary."

Empowerment

"Lastly, our workplace should always be a place of empowerment. The project is ambitious. We work on huge innovative projects and that gives a lot of space for professional development, but we also encourage personal development through regular workshops and training to help team members to find and grow their own strengths.

"Nurturing the team is hugely important for us."

