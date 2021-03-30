Man to spend 33 months in prison for a multi-million gift card scheme

A New York man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for being involved in this simple yet highly effective fraud scheme.

The James Olla, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for being involved in a scheme to buy and sell more than $2 million dollars in stolen property. According to the documents, Olla and others participating in the scheme procured stolen information of credit cards that belonged to many individuals between January 2014 through June 2015.

With this stolen credit card information, Olla and others proceeded to purchase gift cards from retailers and then sell them on the streets of Brooklyn, often in large amounts of money. According to wrnj, Olla's sold $2,041,977 in stolen property, and has now been sentenced by Judge Vazquez to three years of supervised release, and a restitution payment of $689,124, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.