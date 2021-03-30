All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Man to spend 33 months in prison for a multi-million gift card scheme

A New York man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for being involved in this simple yet highly effective fraud scheme.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Mar 30 2021 7:08 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A New York man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for participating in a multi-million dollar credit card and gift card scheme.

Man to spend 33 months in prison for a multi-million gift card scheme 45 | TweakTown.com

The James Olla, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for being involved in a scheme to buy and sell more than $2 million dollars in stolen property. According to the documents, Olla and others participating in the scheme procured stolen information of credit cards that belonged to many individuals between January 2014 through June 2015.

With this stolen credit card information, Olla and others proceeded to purchase gift cards from retailers and then sell them on the streets of Brooklyn, often in large amounts of money. According to wrnj, Olla's sold $2,041,977 in stolen property, and has now been sentenced by Judge Vazquez to three years of supervised release, and a restitution payment of $689,124, according to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.95
$10.95$10.45$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/30/2021 at 5:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wrnjradio.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.