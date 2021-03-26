All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Titanfall titans and wall running seem to be coming to Apex Legends

A member of the data mining community has found that the new character coming to Apex Legends can summon a titan from Titanfall.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 26 2021 2:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Since Apex Legends' release, gamers have been wondering if titans from the Titanfall franchise will ever make it into EA's battle royale. Well, it might just happen.

Dataminer Biast12, who is known for finding Season 7's new legend Horizon before the release, has found something quite interesting in the game files. Biast12 posted what was found to Twitter, and as you can see from the above video, the new character Blisk has an ultimate called "Standby for Titanfall". Upon using the ultimate, the player can summon a titan from the Titanfall series to provide covering fire to an area.

Additionally, we also have gotten a look at Blisk's abilities, and from the provided screenshot that can be found below, we can learn that Blisk's passive is a Pilot Kit. This passive has been taken straight out of Titanfall and provides Blisk with the ability to hack Survey Beacons and also wall run. Blisk's tactical ability allows him to create a damaging zone that is powered by the arena's ring. It should be noted that none of these leaks have been confirmed by Respawn, so take them with a grain of salt.

Titanfall titans and wall running seem to be coming to Apex Legends 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.45
$10.45$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2021 at 2:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, pcinvasion.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.