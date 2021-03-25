MSI to jack up prices of its GeForce and Radeon graphics cards soon

MSI plans to increase the price of its graphics cards as tight GPU supply will hurt the market until the end of 2021 at least.

Sorry folks, MSI graphics cards are about to get more expensive -- and it'll be like that for most of 2021 and even into 2022 unfortunately -- and eventually (probably very soon) it'll be all of the other AIB partners making similar comments.

DigiTimes is reporting that MSI chairman Joseph Hsu said during an investors conference on March 23 that the demand for motherboards, graphics cards and gaming notebooks are "likely to stay robust for the rest of 2021 and each product line's shipments in 2021, after registering on-year increase between 30-50% in 2020, are expected to see double-digit growths again".

This isn't too much of a surprise given that we all know there are major GPU shortages worldwide, with even second hand prices getting out of control. It was only yesterday that I wrote that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was launching in May and not April, and that GPU yields were very low. NVIDIA and AMD are shipping very low amounts of GPUs to AIB partners like MSI, that are now feeling that pinch -- and so will consumers with MSI and other AIBs increasing their baseline prices.