GameStop shrinks board of directors, expects Reggie FIls-Aime to leave

GameStop expects ex-Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime to leave board of directors along with 7 other board members.

In a recent Form 10-K SEC filing, GameStop outlined future plans to reduce its board of directors. It expects that eight current board members will retire during its 2021 annual meeting, including ex-Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, who joined in 2020, as well as Board Chairperson Kathy Vrabeck.

"This Form 8-K also disclosed that, pursuant to the Agreement, we agreed that effective at our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "2021 Annual Meeting"), the size of the Board would be reduced from the current 13 directors to nine directors and that the Board would nominate for election the individuals identified in the Form 8-K for election as directors at the 2021 Annual Meeting. "As of the date of this Form 10-K, the Board has not determined the definitive slate of nominees but currently expects that the following incumbent directors will retire from the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting: Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, Reginald Fils-Aime, William Simon, James K. Symancyk, Carrie W. Teffner and Kathy P. Vrabeck. The contemplated retirements are not because of a disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices," reads the filing.

GameStop's board of directors currently looks like this:

Kathy Vrabeck - Board Chair, member of Compensation Commitee George Sherman - CEO and Director Carrie Teffner - Director. Chair of Audit Committee Raul Fernandez - Director, Audit Committee Lizabeth Dunn - Director, member of Nominating and Corporate Governant Commitee William Simon - Director James Symancyk - Director Reginald Fils-Aime - Direcetor, member of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Kurt Wolf - Director, member of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Paul Evans - Director, member of Audit Commitee Alan Attal - Director, member of Audit Committee, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Ryan Cohen - Director, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Jim Grube - Director

Here's what it'll look like afterwards, if GameStop is correct in its assumptions:

George Sherman - CEO and Director Kurt Wolf - Director, member of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Alan Attal - Director, member of Audit Committee, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Ryan Cohen - Director, Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee Jim Grube - Director

GameStop currently has high ambitions of shifting into a digital e-commerce focused company, and has formed a new team--the Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee--that's guided by Chewy CEO Ryan Cohen to help make that plan a reality.