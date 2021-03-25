All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GameStop begins selling PC hardware, lists GeForce RTX 30 series cards

GameStop CEO says the company will soon offer PC hardware: GPUs, monitors, tables, gaming TVs and more coming to GameStop.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 7:26 PM CDT
GameStop is about to step up and into the world of the PC hardware business, with the company announcing it would be expanding its reach and will begin selling graphics cards, gaming monitors and gaming TVs as well as the usual CPUs, motherboards, RAM, SSDs and everything else you need for a gaming PC.

GameStop begins selling PC hardware, lists GeForce RTX 30 series cards 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The news comes directly from GameStop CEO George Sherman who said during their Tuesday earnings call that the company would be expanding its product offerings in a big way through PC hardware, saying: "This includes growing our product offerings across PC gaming, computers, monitors, game tables, mobile gaming, and gaming TVs to name only a few".

GameStop will be selling PC hardware and desktop PCs on its own dedicated page, but at the time of writing most of the products aren't available but I'm sure this will change as GameStop gets this all up and running. I don't think they'll have much graphics cards, well, I guess at all -- ever -- but we'll see how that goes over the next 6-12 months.

Sherman added: "Global e-commerce sales increased 175% and represented 34% of total sales in the fourth quarter versus 12% of net sales in the prior year period".

GameStop begins selling PC hardware, lists GeForce RTX 30 series cards 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:au.pcmag.com, gamestop.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

