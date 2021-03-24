All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Hitman 3 is getting a 7-part expansion for each seven deadly sin

IO Interactive is making a Se7en-style expansion pass for Hitman 3 where each expansion is based on one of the seven deadly sins.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Mar 24 2021 12:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hitman 3's new DLC model is an interesting introspective journey into the mind of ruthless killer Agent 47 with horror movie overtones.

Have you ever seen Se7en? IO Interactive has a unique idea for DLC: Adapt each of the seven deadly sins (gluttony, lust, greed, envy, sloth, pride, wrath) into episodic mini-expansions complete with their own themed missions. It gets better, though. The DLC is based around a psychological exploration of Agent 47's psyche and each of the expansion's environments are based around that particular sin.

The first expansion focuses on greed, so it'll feature lots of opulence--everything is covered with gold, and there's even a new gleaming suit and golden cane to unlock.

Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins Greed expansion is available on March 30 on all platforms, and can be purchased separately for $4.99, or as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99.

Hitman 3 is getting a 7-part expansion for each seven deadly sin 22 | TweakTown.comHitman 3 is getting a 7-part expansion for each seven deadly sin 53 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Greed includes:

  • New Contract: The Greed Enumeration Escalation
  • Unlockable Suit: The Rapacious Suit
  • Unlockable Items: The Devil's Cane, Greedly Little Coin

Featuring new gameplay opportunities, visually distinct contracts and unique sin-themed rewards, HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will subvert expectations and challenge players to resist each of the seven sins.

HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will be released over time through seven unique content packs. Each of the seven packs are focused on a different sin and include a visually distinct contract, sin-themed unlockable suit and at least one sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Some items may also have unique properties to remind you of the sin they are inspired by...

Buy at Amazon

Hitman 3 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2021 at 12:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.