Hitman 3 is getting a 7-part expansion for each seven deadly sin
IO Interactive is making a Se7en-style expansion pass for Hitman 3 where each expansion is based on one of the seven deadly sins.
Hitman 3's new DLC model is an interesting introspective journey into the mind of ruthless killer Agent 47 with horror movie overtones.
Have you ever seen Se7en? IO Interactive has a unique idea for DLC: Adapt each of the seven deadly sins (gluttony, lust, greed, envy, sloth, pride, wrath) into episodic mini-expansions complete with their own themed missions. It gets better, though. The DLC is based around a psychological exploration of Agent 47's psyche and each of the expansion's environments are based around that particular sin.
The first expansion focuses on greed, so it'll feature lots of opulence--everything is covered with gold, and there's even a new gleaming suit and golden cane to unlock.
Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins Greed expansion is available on March 30 on all platforms, and can be purchased separately for $4.99, or as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99.
Greed includes:
- New Contract: The Greed Enumeration Escalation
- Unlockable Suit: The Rapacious Suit
- Unlockable Items: The Devil's Cane, Greedly Little Coin
Featuring new gameplay opportunities, visually distinct contracts and unique sin-themed rewards, HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will subvert expectations and challenge players to resist each of the seven sins.
HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will be released over time through seven unique content packs. Each of the seven packs are focused on a different sin and include a visually distinct contract, sin-themed unlockable suit and at least one sin-themed item that can be used across the World of Assassination. Some items may also have unique properties to remind you of the sin they are inspired by...