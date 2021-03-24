Hitman 3 is getting a 7-part expansion for each seven deadly sin

IO Interactive is making a Se7en-style expansion pass for Hitman 3 where each expansion is based on one of the seven deadly sins.

Hitman 3's new DLC model is an interesting introspective journey into the mind of ruthless killer Agent 47 with horror movie overtones.

Have you ever seen Se7en? IO Interactive has a unique idea for DLC: Adapt each of the seven deadly sins (gluttony, lust, greed, envy, sloth, pride, wrath) into episodic mini-expansions complete with their own themed missions. It gets better, though. The DLC is based around a psychological exploration of Agent 47's psyche and each of the expansion's environments are based around that particular sin.

The first expansion focuses on greed, so it'll feature lots of opulence--everything is covered with gold, and there's even a new gleaming suit and golden cane to unlock.

Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins Greed expansion is available on March 30 on all platforms, and can be purchased separately for $4.99, or as part of the Seven Deadly Sins Collection for $29.99.

Greed includes:

New Contract: The Greed Enumeration Escalation

Unlockable Suit: The Rapacious Suit

Unlockable Items: The Devil's Cane, Greedly Little Coin