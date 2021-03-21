NVIDIA rumored to release the most powerful GPU for crypto mining EVER

NVIDIA could launch its flagship Ampere A100 GPU as a crypto mining MONSTER, releasing it under its new CMP HX mining series GPUs.

A hot new rumor is teasing that NVIDIA could use its flagship Ampere A100 GPU for what would be the best crypto mining GPU ever made... with a crazy amount of hash rate mining power.

NVIDIA has made a couple of iterations of its A100 GPU with the A100 made in SXM form factor, and then the company released a PCIe-based version of the card that was passively cooled. Speaking of the NVIDIA A100 PCIe accelerator, that card will set you back $10,000 -- so these new Ampere A100-based crypto mining cards would be hella expensive, but man they would be mining monsters.

The NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPU is an incredible GPU feat, with 19.5 TFLOPs of single-precision compute power, and an insane 40GB of HBM2 memory with 1.6TB/sec of memory bandwidth. That memory bandwidth is the key to mining power, and you wouldn't even need 40GB of it... it can be cut down to a single 8GB HBM2 stack.

If the 40GB version costs $10,000 then a crypto-focused A100 GPU in the CMX HX family of crypto mining GPUs should cost radically less.