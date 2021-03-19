All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets

Ubisoft's new free Modraniht Yule armor set included with the 'godly reward' is a lazy reskin of existing Huntsman armor.

Published Fri, Mar 19 2021 12:29 PM CDT
Some of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's armor sets are simple lazy reskins of existing armor, and the new transmogrification feature makes it impossible to hide.

Ubisoft has been caught recycling textures and existing armor designs once again and passing them off as different sets. The latest example is included in the new free Godly Reward pack.

The pack includes Modraniht armor, which is literally the same design as the base Huntsman Armor. There is one small difference though: The Modraniht set is a separate color. That's it, though. Here's proof:

Helm

Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 10 | TweakTown.comUbisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 11 | TweakTown.com

Cloak

Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 12 | TweakTown.comUbisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 13 | TweakTown.com

Armor

Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 16 | TweakTown.comUbisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 17 | TweakTown.com

Bracers

Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 18 | TweakTown.comUbisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 19 | TweakTown.com

Boots

Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 20 | TweakTown.comUbisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets 21 | TweakTown.com

I noticed the similarities when going to Gunnar and using the new transmogrification feature, which lets you make any piece of gear look like another piece. Upgrading armor in AC Valhalla not only boosts the stats, but it changes the appearance. Transmog even lets you revert back to the base cosmetic design of any piece of armor. That's how we caught the similarity.

Another big knock against Ubisoft is the Modraniht armor doesn't change appearance even when you upgrade it. Ouch.

