Ubisoft caught reskinning Assassin's Creed Valhalla armor sets

Ubisoft's new free Modraniht Yule armor set included with the 'godly reward' is a lazy reskin of existing Huntsman armor.

Some of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's armor sets are simple lazy reskins of existing armor, and the new transmogrification feature makes it impossible to hide.

Ubisoft has been caught recycling textures and existing armor designs once again and passing them off as different sets. The latest example is included in the new free Godly Reward pack.

The pack includes Modraniht armor, which is literally the same design as the base Huntsman Armor. There is one small difference though: The Modraniht set is a separate color. That's it, though. Here's proof:

Helm

Cloak

Armor

Bracers

Boots

I noticed the similarities when going to Gunnar and using the new transmogrification feature, which lets you make any piece of gear look like another piece. Upgrading armor in AC Valhalla not only boosts the stats, but it changes the appearance. Transmog even lets you revert back to the base cosmetic design of any piece of armor. That's how we caught the similarity.

Another big knock against Ubisoft is the Modraniht armor doesn't change appearance even when you upgrade it. Ouch.